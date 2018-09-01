After data breaches at other tech companies and the European Union’s stricter GDPR rules, Apple is tightening up its App Store.

Apple will require all future updates and new apps to provide a link the developers’ privacy policies. Previously, Apple required any apps with a subscription model to link to their privacy policies, according to the Verge.

Apple told developers about the new requirement, which goes into effect Oct. 3. No apps will be automatically removed if they don’t include a privacy policy after that date since it only applies to updates and new app releases, but any changes made to an app without a privacy policy will now have to include one.

The new rule offers an extra layer of protection for Apple. While the responsibility around data handling first lies with the app developer itself, Apple is reinforcing its role as a platform delivering those apps to users. The move makes sense for Apple, which has often touted itself as a tech company focused on upholding security when it comes to users’ data. Apple also has guide for best practices regarding privacy policies.