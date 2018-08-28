This is the web version of Data Sheet, Fortune’s daily newsletter on the top tech news. To get it delivered daily to your in-box, sign up here.

The history of modern computing breaks down neatly into four eras: the mainframe; client-server, better known as personal computers and the software that runs on them; the Internet and its companion, the World Wide Web; and our current age dominated by smartphones and cloud computing.

If Simon Segars, CEO of an obscure but giant semiconductor company called ARM, is right, the coming wave of connected devices powered by artificial intelligence will be a fifth distinct and equally meaningful technology epoch.

A soft-spoken Englishman, Segars has a powerful claim to define the times. ARM, which he joined in 1990 shortly after it was formed as a joint venture between now-defunct computer maker Acorn and Apple, has licensed the technology that’s gone into 130 billion chips. The high-powered, small-size chips soared with the smartphone, and now are in gadgets of all sizes. Segars oversaw the 2016 sale of ARM to Masayoshi Son’s SoftBank and now sits on the parent company’s board. (ARM is based in Cambridge, England, where it started; Segars runs it from Silicon Valley.)

Segars says ARM’s revenue growth has slowed as the smartphone market has matured. Profitability has taken a bigger hit because SoftBank is investing aggressively in the connected device/AI future he foresees. For all his experience in the tech world, Segars affects a sense of wonder over working with Son, a “lateral-thinking person.” Says Segars, in an interview Monday in San Francisco: “He’ll say, ‘Well what about this …?’”

What’s fascinating about this fifth wave of computing progress is that it’s not yet clearly defined. Mainframe and client-server computing are old news. The Internet-plus-browser revolution has largely played out. A mere decade ago the smartphone and cloud services were exciting ideas rather than discrete industries. The “Internet of Things” powered by AI is all the rage, but it’s hard to pin down exactly what products describe it without making long lists of applications.

ARM, having dominated the current technology phase, needs to ensure its chips are in cars, sensors, 5G networks, data centers, and everywhere else. It will be feat for the ages if it succeeds.