Apple Might Soon Have a Handful of New iPhones and iPads Ready to Launch

Apple is inching closer to a big iPhone and iPad launch, according to a new report.

The tech giant will unveil three new iPhones this year that will keep the same design in the iPhone X, Bloomberg is reporting. One of those devices will offer an upgrade to the iPhone X with a 5.8-inch screen and a boost in processing power, according to the report. Apple will also unveil a new iPhone model with a 6.5-inch screen and the same design as its iPhone X.

While those devices could be on the expensive side, Apple is planning a cheaper option, as well. The third model would come with a design similar to the iPhone X but have a 6.1-inch screen. Instead of relying upon OLED screen technology like in the iPhone X, the 6.1-inch version would use older LCD technology that’s cheaper to produce, according to the report. It could also come with multiple colors and use aluminum finishes instead of stainless steel.

The Bloomberg report is the latest in a string of iPhone rumors that have cropped up of late. They all suggest that Apple is planning to unveil three new iPhones in September with an aim at offering something for everyone. They’ve also suggested that the devices would keep the Face ID facial-scanning technology Apple debuted in the iPhone X.

But that might not be all.

Apple is also reportedly working on a variety of updates for its Apple Watch, AirPods wireless earbuds, and iPad Pro. And all of those devices will debut this year, as well.

The Apple Watch will get a design change that will shed the thick bezels around the screen, according to the news service. Apple might also take some design cues from the iPhone X and offer thin bezels around the iPad Pro’s screen. Face ID might also make a debut on the iPad Pro.

For its part, Apple has remained silent on its plans. It typically sends out invites to a press event where it unveils new devices about a week before the show and drops some hints in that invite. Until then, don’t expect to hear much from Apple.