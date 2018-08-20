Term Sheet -- Monday, August 20

Good morning, Term Sheet readers.

Things are getting interesting. Reuters reported yesterday that Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund (PIF) is in talks to invest in aspiring Tesla rival Lucid Motors Inc. Lucid Motors is a Newark, Calif.-based electric vehicle manufacturer that does not currently have any cars on the market.

PIF and Lucid Motors have drawn up a term sheet under which PIF could invest more than $1 billion and obtain majority ownership, according to the report. PIF’s first investment would be for $500 million, and subsequent cash infusions would come in two stages contingent on Lucid Motors hitting certain production milestones.

The timing of this news could not be more awkward as it follows Elon Musk’s announcement last week that PIF could help him take Tesla private. As we noted before— it appears that funding wasn’t actually secured. Rather, Musk explained he was led to believe that “no other decision makers were needed and that they were eager to proceed.” What’s more is that the Saudi fund had not committed to provide any cash, according to multiple reports.

And of course, it is possible that the PIF invests in both companies as Saudi’s interest in electric vehicles has increased as it looks to diversify its oil-heavy economy. Regardless of what happens, Musk is under tremendous pressure to perform and follow through with his plans. But as outlined in this emotional NYT interview, his lack of sleep, the toll on his health, and the mounting stress paint a picture of a CEO struggling to keep his company (and his sanity) under control.

He said, “The worst is over from a Tesla operational standpoint, but from a personal pain standpoint, the worst is yet to come.”

BUBBLY ACQUISITION: PepsiCo has agreed to acquire countertop carbonated water machine maker SodaStream for $3.2 billion—the snacking and beverage giant’s latest move to add healthier products to its portfolio and push a more environmentally friendly agenda. The deal, for $144 per share in cash, is a 32% premium to the 30-day volume weighted average share price of SodaStream. SodaStream will be run as an independent division, and its current management team will remain intact. Read more at Fortune.

THE YEAR OF THE UNICORN: A record number of unicorns (venture-backed companies privately valued over $1 billion) have launched public offerings this year. According to Crunchbase, there have been 23 unicorn IPOs globally so far in 2018, well outpacing full-year totals for 2016 and 2017. And this year’s newly public unicorns are doing quite well — at least six are currently valued at more than $10 billion. Everything’s bigger in 2018. Read more.

CHANGE THE WORLD: Fortune released its fourth annual Change the World list this morning, which highlights companies that are addressing social problems as part of their core business strategy. As Fortune’s Alan Murray said in CEO Daily, “This list isn’t about charity, or ‘corporate social responsibility,’ or some measure of corporate ‘goodness.’ Rather, it is a testament to the fundamental positive power of capitalism.”

The list features 57 companies, including Reliance Jio (No. 1), which is expanding global access to the Internet; Merck (No.2), which helped develop an Ebola vaccine; and Kroger (No. 6), which is fighting hunger by donating 325 million meals last year. Explore the full list here.