6 Small Companies With a Big Social Impact

New York City

ARIANNA HUFFINGTON’S Huffington Post helped create today’s digital culture; with Thrive Global, launched in 2016, she’s helping us manage it. One of its products is already having an impact in this regard: The Thrive app, released last fall on Samsung devices, nudges users to turn off their phones and recharge themselves. Even mighty Apple has followed suit: In June, it unveiled software to do the same.

This article originally appeared in the September 1, 2018 issue of Fortune as part of the Change the World package.