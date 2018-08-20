Pepsi and SodaStream, Apple in China, KPMG Fine: CEO Daily for August 20, 2018

Good morning.

Today, Fortune releases its fourth annual Change the World list, which highlights companies that are addressing social problems as part of their core business strategy. This list isn’t about charity, or “corporate social responsibility,” or some measure of corporate “goodness.” Rather, it is a testament to the fundamental positive power of capitalism. As Fortune Editor-in-Chief Clifton Leaf writes in the introduction, it’s “about solving problems through the only sustainable and scalable problem-solving machine we know of: business.”

Among those topping the list this year are some well-known names: Merck (No. 2), for the work it has done developing an Ebola vaccine; Bank of America (No. 3), for its $145 billion commitment to financing low-carbon businesses; Alibaba (No. 5), for steering capital to impoverished parts of China; and Kroger (No. 6), for its effort to fight hunger and food waste. You’ll also find some lesser-known companies: Reliance Jio, which earned the No. 1 spot for providing Internet service to hundreds of millions of Indians at rock-bottom prices; and Inditex (No. 4), which has set high standards for protecting worker safety in the global garment industry. The companies were chosen with help from our partners at the Shared Value Initiative based on measurable social impact, positive business results, and degree of innovation. You can see the full list here.

At Fortune, the inauguration of this list in 2015 was a turning point. Since then, we have sharpened our focus on making business better, in every sense of the phrase. Our landmark Fortune Global Forum at the Vatican in 2016, and the CEO Initiative that grew from its aftermath (details here), are key parts of this effort. But we are working to ensure the values underlying the Change the World list drive everything we do. So take some time to read it; it provides good reason to be optimistic about the future.

