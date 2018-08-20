MTV VMAs 2018: How Ariana Grande, Beyoncé, and More of This Year's Wealthiest Performers Stay Rich

MTV’s Video Music Awards (VMAs) return tonight, Aug. 20, 2018. Held in New York City’s Radio City Music Hall, the show begins at 8 p.m. Eastern, with the awards officially starting at 9 p.m. Topping the list of nominations are Childish Gambino, The Carters (Jay-Z and Beyoncé), Bruno Mars, and Ariana Grande. And while she may not perform, Cardi B will open the show.

There will also be a tribute to the late Queen of Soul, Aretha Franklin, who passed away last week.

The annual awards show will be broadcast live on MTV, and cable subscribers can choose to watch the VMAs on television or by streaming the event live on MTV.com.

Most of tonight’s headliners are also moguls in their own right, earning millions in combined sales from downloads, merchandise, and endorsement deals. Here are how some of tonight’s biggest names in the music industry rank in terms of net worth.

Ariana Grande

Nominated for artist of the year and video of the year with “No Tears Left To Cry,” 24-year-old Ariana Grande has been working as an entertainer and performer most of her life. While her exact net worth isn’t known, estimates, including MTV’s breakdown from sales of branded perfume and track downloads, put her in the tens of millions of dollars.

Last year, the performer, along with Katy Perry, Justin Bieber, and Miley Cyrus, helped raise over $3 million in a benefit concert for Manchester, England, where a suicide bomber killed 22 people in a concert hall where Grande was scheduled to headline the show. All told, Grande helped raise over $12 million for the We Love Manchester Emergency Fund.

Cardi B

Even though the rapper, mogul, and new mom won’t perform at tonight’s ceremonies, Cardi B will take the microphone just two months after welcoming daughter Kulture Kiari. The rapper has racked up 10 nominations at this year’s awards ceremony.

Cardi B — real name Belcalis Almanzar — has an unknown net worth, but one that has been steadily growing. Last year, her single “Bodak Yellow” topped the Billboard Hot 100 singles chart, and she’s been releasing hits since.

The Carters

With a new album, Everything Is Love, out this year, The Carters are proving everything is lucrative as well. Already, the all-powerful Carters have amassed a record-breaking fortune. Jay-Z has a net worth upwards of $810 million alone, with earning between 2017 and 2018 hitting $76.5 million. And Beyoncé’s net worth as of 2018 is $355 million, according to Forbes.

Together, the combined wealth of this superstar power couple crossed the billion dollar line last year. As of 2018, Forbes estimates their combined net worth is now over $1.25 billion. At this year’s VMAs, the duo is up for eight awards.

Bruno Mars

Bruno Mars is nominated for a number of awards this year, including artist of the year, and for his work on Cardi B’s Finesse, which is nominated in several categories.

Performing again at this year’s VMAs, 32-year-old superstar Mars earned a reported $100 million between 2017 and 2018, according to Forbes. He’s also known for sharing some of that wealth. During a sold-out Michigan show last year on his 24k Magic World Tour, he promised to donate $1 million to help with the ongoing contaminated water crisis in Flint, Mich.

Jennifer Lopez

Receiving this year’s Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award, JLo is up for two awards this year for her track, “Dinero,” featuring DJ Khaled and Cardi B. Tonight Lopez is scheduled to perform for the first time since 2001.

Lopez was included in TIME‘s Most Influential People list this year, in part because was the first Latina actor to earn $1 million for a film. While her exact net worth is unknown, her earning power is often ranked among the top performers in the world. Between 2017 and 2018 alone, Forbes estimates that JLo raked in $47 million.