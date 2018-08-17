Term Sheet -- Friday August 17, DoorDash, Sloth and Gluttony, and Crypto Venture Funds

Good morning Term Sheet readers. Lucinda here temporarily taking over until Polina’s return Monday. Read me here: Lucinda.shen@fortune.com.

Sloth and Gluttony.

Two of the seven deadly sins, and also two of the reasons Sequoia Capital contributed to a DoorDash’s $535 million Series D funding in March.

“We have a thesis at Sequoia that good investing addresses one of the seven deadly sins. Tony addressed two of them: Sloth and Gluttony,” Alfred Lin of Sequoia said of DoorDash CEO Tony Xu during Fortune’s Brainstorm Tech conference.

That round valued DoorDash at $1.4 billion. Now a mere five months later, even more investors may just be lusting after the company. DoorDash raising $250 million from investors including Coatue Management, DST Global, and several existing investors on Friday, valuing the company at $4 billion. And according to Xu, that raise was a result of “multiple inbound [inquiries.] We were not looking.”

It’s strange to think that in 2016, the company struggled to enter the unicorn club amid concerns about the food delivery market had grown saturated. And that’s not necessarily changed. Today, the company still contends with rivals such as Postmates and Caviar, as well as Uber and GrubHub also in the space.

It remains to be seen if the food delivery company can, well, deliver, with DoorDash currently unprofitable. Though according to the company, deliveries on on the rise, up about 250% in June, compared to the same time last year.

“We can turn on profitability whenever we want or need to,” Xu told Fortune’s Andrew Nusca.

Bitcoin VC: Bitcoin carnage aside, cryptocurrency hedge fund Pantera Capital is still fundraising. Most recently, Pantera raised about $145 million in funding of $175 million targeted for its third venture capital fund ($100 million from limited partners, and $45 million of co-investment class). The fund’s most prominent investment, and the only one it is currently disclosing, is Bakkt, a startup backed by the Intercontinental Exchange that hopes to offer a federally regulated market for Bitcoin.

That comes after Pantera announced plans in June to raise $100 million for an ICO fund.

With the most recent fundraise, Pantera Partner Paul Verdittakit estimates that all the firm’s funds, which includes quant crypto and venture funds, now hold about $500 million to $600 million. Though when Bitcoin reached its peak in December, it may have held around $1 billion.

At the same time, all its ICO and crypto funds are down for 2018, with its Bitcoin fund shedding 48% through July based on letters to investors.

So in comparison, venture capital is apparently resembling a safer investment.

“Institutional investors are more familiar and more comfortable in venture than right now investing in funds or projects that are issuing tokens,” said Verdittakit, adding thought: “We are believers in both venture and ICOs.”