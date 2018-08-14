Brainstorm Health: Icahn Backs Down, Alphabet's Oscar Health Investment, Big Tech and AI

Hello, readers. This is Sy.

Google’s parent umbrella corporation, Alphabet, has never been shy about pronouncing its digital health ambitions. The company has made its intentions clear through projects such as life sciences upstart Verily, its anti-aging unit Calico, and a collaboration with Johnson & Johnson to create a new breed of robot surgeons, among others.

On Tuesday, the tech titan continued down the path by expanding its existing interest in six-year-old digital health startup Oscar Health, investing a cool $375 million in the firm co-founded by CEO Mario Schlosser and Josh Kushner (the brother of President Trump’s son-in-law, Jared).

That brings Alphabet’s total stake in Oscar to a considerable high. Just months ago, a pair of other company subsidiaries (Capital G and Verily) were participants in a $165 million funding round for Oscar, and Alphabet reportedly now owns 10% of the company.

Oscar has been on a bit of a roller coaster in its mission to offer a savvier, more efficient health insurance experience through its technology and partnerships with doctors and health systems. The company, originally inspired by the enactment of the Affordable Care Act, has been branching out into more states and markets beyond Obamacare’s individual insurance exchanges. With this latest jolt of cash, CEO Schlosser says Oscar will be able to expand into more cities and even elbow its way into the lucrative (and massive) Medicare Advantage segment for seniors.

