Ruby Rose Quits Twitter Over 'Batwoman' Casting Backlash

Actress Ruby Rose has quit Twitter and deactivated public comments on her Instagram account following backlash over her recent casting as Batwoman in The CW program Arrowverse.

Rose’s retreat online, made a week after her casting was announced last week, comes after receiving intense criticism on social media. DC Comics, which owns the rights to the longtime comic book character Batwoman, reintroduced Batwoman in 2006 as a lesbian of Jewish descent. Some commenters attacked Rose for not being Jewish, while others said Rose complained that her gender fluidity made her “not gay enough,” Entertainment Weekly reports.

the funny thing is that the only people i've seen defending r*by r*se as batwoman is straight people lmao #RecastBatwoman — xanthe 🏳️‍🌈 (@burnt_witches) August 13, 2018

lets get one thing clear, people are pushing for #RecastBatwoman MAINLY because the role should go to a jewish lesbian. Yes people also think RR is a mediocre actress but thats the shallow part. JEWISH LESBIAN CHARACTER SHOULD BE PLAYED BY A JEWISH LESBIAN. Its a simple concept. — kalo 🐼🌈 | #RecastBatwoman (@gaykaleidoscope) August 10, 2018

#RecastBatwoman Batwoman is an iconic lesbian character she doesn't deserve this disrespect. Cast an actual lesbian actress who can act — Tat 💁💀 (@FrenchieSapphic) August 7, 2018

Before leaving Twitter, Rose responded to the backlash by tweeting: “Where on Earth did ‘Ruby is not a lesbian therefore she can’t be Batwoman’ come from – has to be the funniest most ridiculous thing I’ve ever read. I came out at 12? And have for the past 5 years had to deal with ‘she’s too gay’ how do y’all flip it like that? I didn’t change. I wish we would all support each other and our journeys.”

Rose has previously appeared in the Netflix series Orange Is the New Black as well as a number of films including Resident Evil: The Final Chapter, xXx: Return of Xander Cage, and The Meg, which is currently in theaters.

Rose is expected to appear as Batwoman next year. The CW has not commented about the backlash to its casting decision.