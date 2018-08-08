PUBG Is Broken and Needs to Be Fixed, Developer Says

PUBG Corporation has heard the complaints loud and clear. And it’s now going to do something about fixing PUBG.

The game developer late on Tuesday announced a new “Fix the Game” initiative that aims at fixing flaws inside its battle royale title. In a tweet announcing its plans, PUBG Corporation said that its new campaign will be “entirely focused on addressing bugs, quality-of-life improvements, and fundamental performance improvements.” It also launched a new website that tracks the fixes the company has made and where it intends to focus its fixes in the future.

On the Fix PUBG website, the developer lists a variety of problems it hopes to address, including optimizing characters, delivering better server performance, and limiting how easy it is for players to cheat in the title. It’ll also try to address bugs and other quirks that make the game less appealing. Already, some of the desired fixes have been made.

Still, PUBG is finding itself in a bitter fight against Fortnite Battle Royale. And although the latter has attracted many of its players, PUBG remains a wildly popular game with millions of players around the globe. Addressing its flaws could bring back some who left the title over the problems. It could also help PUBG remain a top player in what is proving to be a battle royale trend with real longevity.