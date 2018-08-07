National Night Out 2018: What It Is, and Where Parties Are Happening Near You

National Night Out, the annual community-building initiative to bring community members and law enforcement officials together to build camaraderie, takes place this year on Tuesday, August 7, 2018.

The annual event, held the first Tuesday in August each year, is organized by the National Association of Town Watch, a nonprofit membership organization dedicated to community building. In 2018, the event’s 35th year, it’s expected that 38 million people in 16,000 communities across the U.S. will participate. That includes a number of security- and civic-minded celebrities including NBA commentator and former basketball superstar Shaquille O’Neal, who is famously a reserve police officer in his South Florida community.

3 more days to #NationalNightOut! The biggest neighborhood security event of the year is back on August 7, and I’ll be making a special appearance along with my friend @JamieSiminoff from @ring at one secret location. Can you guess where I’m gonna be? https://t.co/vu3adLhJ4y pic.twitter.com/2MDRr6GMaD

— SHAQ (@SHAQ) August 4, 2018

Every National Night Out event is unique—like the communities where they are held—but you might call them block parties with a purpose. This National Night Out map, created by the National Association of Town Watch, can help you find a local event near you.

Events offer all sorts of activities for individuals and families, as well as opportunities to meet local police officers in a neighborhood setting. Picnics, all-ages games, and giveaways (especially back-to-school supplies) tend to feature prominently. This year, the night will have sponsors including home security company Ring and granola bar maker Nature Valley.

Some businesses like local Target stores also sponsor events, with raffles, prizes, and information booths representing community groups as well as public safety personnel.

These bikes are ready to come home with you tomorrow! #NationalNightOut 👀

Thank you to the Near North @Target and the Logan Square @BGCChi for the 🚲 donations.

Plenty of raffles, prizes and activities for the kids. We’ll can’t wait to see you at#NationalNightOut14thDistrict pic.twitter.com/WhmRwHMf7x

— Chicago PD 14th Dist (@ChicagoCAPS14) August 6, 2018

