Apple Music Is Making it Easier to Listen to Your Friends' Favorite Songs

Apple Music is rolling out a new feature that promises to help you enjoy music with friends.

Friends Mix is a new addition to the algorithm-based mixes you already have access to on Apple Music. But instead of suggesting songs based on the tracks you enjoy, like Favorites Mix might, Friends Mix looks at the songs your friends are playing and suggests songs based on that. According to Apple-tracking site 9to5Mac, which earlier reported on the feature, it’s slowly rolling out to all users.

Apple Music has quickly become an important component of the company’s broader Services business. Apple Music is the tech giant’s answer to Spotify and includes access to millions of streaming songs. Apple Music also features playlists that help you find songs you might like based on your tastes. A discovery feature also helps you find tracks you might never come across.

Adding a Friends Mix feature makes Apple Music more social. Perhaps most importantly, it encourages users to link up with their friends—something Apple has encouraged but hasn’t necessarily seen so much traction on.

It’s unclear how Apple is pulling the songs and whether its algorithm will modify the weekly playlist based on your listening behavior. But according to 9to5Mac, Friends Mix will be updated each Monday, so you can get access to different songs on a regular basis.