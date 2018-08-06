Term Sheet -- Monday, August 6

Nope, meal kits are still not over. Neither are the grocery wars.

After Amazon’s Whole Foods acquisition sent ripples through the market, grocers are still scrambling to find ways to compete.

Four months after Walmart introduced its own prepared meal offering, the retail behemoth has now partnered with meal kit startup Gobble. The Palo Alto-based dinner kit delivery service will sell its products through Walmart’s e-commerce site.

It’s unclear whether Walmart has plans to make an investment in the startup or whether it’s a pure partnership play like this, but it’s undoubtedly keeping its finger on the pulse as an increasing segment of the population buys groceries online (read: Millennials). As an example of this trend, national grocery chain Albertsons recently acquired meal kit startup Plated, which gave the grocer access to Plated’s technology, while Plated gets exposure to millions of new customers.

Gobble has raised approximately $30 million in venture funding from investors including Initialized Capital, Andreessen Horowitz, Khosla Ventures, and Trinity Ventures.

Initialized Capital’s Alexis Ohanian told Fortune, “Walmart is the largest retailer in the world. It bears mentioning that Amazon is the largest e-commerce company in the world. And clearly there is a battle—not even brewing, there’s a battle being waged right now. I think it’s a huge opportunity for Walmart.”

But the question remains — are these types of partnerships really meaningful enough to help Walmart and other grocers fend off the beast that is Amazon?

INDRA NOOYI IS OUT: PepsiCo CEO Indra Nooyi will step down as CEO on Oct. 3. The firm’s board elected Ramón Laguarta, who was already the second-ranked executive, to succeed her. Nooyi led the beverage and snack giant for 12 years, and has worked there for a total of 24. Under her leadership, PepsiCo generated a shareholder return of 162% from the end of 2006 to the end of 2017 and returned $79.4 billion to shareholders via dividends and buybacks. Revenue climbed 80%.

Her exit also means the Fortune 500 is losing one of its few female CEOs. Several other women CEOs have recently left their posts, including Campbell Soup’s Denise Morrison, Hewlett Packard’s Meg Whitman and Mondelez’s Irene Rosenfeld.

A SUMMER OF DEALS: July set an an all-time record for the number of $100 million+ venture deals struck in a single month, according to Crunchbase. Among those deals were JD Finance, Juul, WeWork China, and Lime.