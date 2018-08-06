PepsiCo CEO Indra Nooyi will step down as CEO on October 3rd this year, the company announced on Monday. The firm’s board elected Ramón Laguarta, who was already the second-ranked executive, to succeed her.

Nooyi led the beverage and snack giant for 12 years, and has worked there for a total of 24. PepsiCo (pep) generated a shareholder return of 162% from the end of 2006 to the end of 2017 and returned $79.4 billion to shareholders via dividends and buybacks. Revenue climbed 80%.

Nooyi is credited with being an early believer in customers’ shift toward healthier foods. And just last week, she advocated in Fortune for using the company’s wide reach to improve industry recycling habits.

Laguarta will be the PepsiCo’s sixth CEO. Before joining PepsiCo 22 years ago, he worked for a large Spanish confectionery company, Chupa Chups, S.A.

The rest of the leadership team will remain, the company says.