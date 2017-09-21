Term Sheet — Thursday, September 21

FOOD WARS

Good morning, Term Sheet readers.

PLATED UP: After Amazon's Whole Foods acquisition sent ripples through the market, grocers are scrambling to find ways to compete. National grocery chain Albertsons will buy meal kit startup Plated for between $175 million and $200 million . Plated has raised more than $56 million in venture funding from investors including Greycroft Partners, Kite Ventures, Lerer Hippeau Ventures, and Founder Collective.

This is the first time that a grocery chain has scooped up a meal service company, but it makes sense. As an increasing segment of the population buys groceries online (read: Millennials), the acquisition gives Albertsons the opportunity to better serve a different clientele. "This transaction is the latest example of Albertsons meeting our customers wherever and however they like to shop," Bob Miller, chairman and CEO of Albertsons, told CNBC .

The deal gives the grocer access to Plated’s technology, while Plated gets exposure to millions of new customers. Albertsons will be putting Plated meal kits in its 2,300+ stores and eventually helping deliver the kits with its trucks.

This is a great outcome for a startup like Plated because the meal kit sector is not an easy one to crack. Just this year, meal delivery startups Maple Food Co and Sprig both shut down operations as they struggled to create sustainable businesses. Now, we wait and see if this type of acquisition can really help Albertsons fend off the beast that is Amazon.

SEC HACKS: Because news of the Equifax breach wasn’t enough, it appears as though the SEC’s Edgar corporate filing system was also hacked last year. Edgar is the database of filings made by public companies and other financial firms regulated by the SEC. If it was hacked last year, how are we just learning about it now?

Well, regulators apparently found out about the possibility of illicit trading in August , which is when they started investigating the hack.

50 MOST POWERFUL WOMEN IN BUSINESS: Fortune released its 20th annual Most Powerful Women list this morning. The year 2017 has been a mixed one: While we hit a record 32 female Fortune 500 CEOs on the list in June, that number has since dwindled to 29.

But it’s not just CEOs. You’ll find some top names in tech, including Facebook’s Sheryl Sandberg, Google/Alphabet’s Ruth Porat, and Apple’s Angela Ahrendts, as well as some women who may not be on your radar (yet). As Fortune’s Kristen Bellstrom says :

“We tell the stories of Fortune 500 soldiers who aren’t gracing a dozen magazine covers, but who are running massive operations nonetheless. These are the women who are driving global business.”



( See the full list here. )

On to the deals.