Ivanka Trump, Lisa Brennan-Jobs, Female Friendships: Broadsheet August 3

• Friends with business benefits? Claire nodded to this story by Mallun Yen yesterday, but I couldn’t let it go by without getting your thoughts.

In her piece, titled “How Friendship Holds Women Back in Their Careers—and What They Can Do About It,” Yen writes about ChIPsNetwork.org, a site she co-founded that’s dedicated to “connect[ing] women in technology, law, and policy for the purpose of helping build bigger books of business.” But while the network succeeded in creating connections and fostering friendships, writes Yen, the women it brought together didn’t end up making business deals.

So, Yen started polling the women in circle, asking what was stopping them from doing business with their smart, ambitious friends. “Women told me that when they asked a friend for business, they feared it would damage their personal relationships, took rejection personally, and became gun-shy about making another pitch…Women who received an ask from a friend said they didn’t expect their friends to hit them up for business and when they did, it sometimes caused an unspoken tension that dampened their enthusiasm for the relationship.”

Her conclusion: “Women’s friendships tend to become deeply personal and intimate very quickly. Trying to make the leap directly from intense personal relationships to business can feel abrupt and awkward to both sides. So the very thing about female friendships that is deservedly celebrated may also be holding us back from generating vital business with each other.”

Yen has some interesting suggestions for how women can dislodge this barrier and rewire their friendships in way that opens the door to including the more transactional back-and-forth of the business world.

But I’m curious—does this dynamic sound familiar to you? Have you been on the losing end of one of those asks, or perhaps, have you found a way to mix business and friendship in a way that works? I’d love to hear about it (and may use your answer in a future edition): Kristen.Bellstrom@fortune.com

