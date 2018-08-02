Ivanka Trump Calls Family Border Separations a 'Low Point'

Ivanka Trump addressed the issue of family separation Thursday, calling the separations at the border “a low point” during the administration.

“I think immigration is incredibly complex as a topic, illegal immigration is incredibly complicated,” Trump told Axios. “I am a daughter of an immigrant, my mother grew up in Communist Czech Republic, but we are a country of laws.”

Trump said she is “vehemently against family separation,” although “these are incredibly difficult issues.” Her sentiment echos feelings expressed after President Donald Trump signed an executive order ending the separations in June, when Ivanka tweeted a heartfelt message of gratitude.

Thank you @POTUS for taking critical action ending family separation at our border. Congress must now act + find a lasting solution that is consistent with our shared values;the same values that so many come here seeking as they endeavor to create a better life for their families — Ivanka Trump (@IvankaTrump) June 20, 2018

According to CNN, 1 in 3 children still remain separated from their parents, despite the reunification deadline’s passing last week.

The White House senior adviser stayed on message with her father on most issues during her Axios interview Thursday, but voiced her own opinion in regards to immigration and media coverage.

While she says she has been the subject of false news statements, Trump said she still does not view the media as an “enemy of the people.” This directly opposes her father, who has made a habit of attacking the media, using the moniker “Fake News Media” and calling the media “enemy of the people.“