Weight Watchers CEO: Define Your Purpose and Act on It

Leading a healthy lifestyle requires some legwork—literally—and serious accountability. So it’s fitting that Mindy Grossman, CEO of Weight Watchers, operates her company in similar fashion.

Founded in 1963, Weight Watchers describes its mission as “inspiring healthy habits for real life.” That slogan is not just a catchphrase, Grossman says: “We can’t just talk about wellness but not get healthier.” That’s why every corporate decision is put through a “purpose filter,” she says—a sort-of internal checklist of values that matter for Weight Watchers and its stakeholders.

For example, “We got away from any products that had artificial preservatives and sweeteners, which was about 70% of our product,” she says. “We successfully reformulated.”

People crave purpose, Grossman adds. Not just employees, but customers, too. “Understanding the human impact is a big part of attracting talent and customers,” she says. “It defines who we are in today’s environment.”

