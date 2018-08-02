Treasury Borrowing, Starbucks in China, Barclays Boost: CEO Daily for August 2, 2018

Good morning.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk reported a record $718 million loss yesterday, but the company’s stock rose after Musk managed to act normal during his earnings call. He began the question and answer portion by apologizing to analysts for dismissing their queries last quarter as “boring, boneheaded questions,” saying “there’s no excuse for bad manners.” He also said Tesla was on track to become profitable in the third quarter. We will see.

Separately, Jim Fitterling, who is slated to become CEO of Dow after the materials science business spins off from DowDuPont early next year, dropped by Fortune’s offices yesterday. The man has a lot on his plate. He is bringing a raft of technological change to the company even as he helps oversee one of the biggest corporate restructurings of our times.

Fitterling steered the conversation to PepsiCo CEO Indra Nooyi’s piece that ran on Fortune yesterday morning, in which she said Pepsi is now “all in” on recycling. Fitterling says the industry has reached a kind of tipping point on that issue. “There are only a couple of times in my career I’ve seen the industry so aligned around something,” he says. The challenge is that banning plastic straws or recycling plastic bottles doesn’t begin to address the full scope of the problem. Dow is pursuing multiple pilot projects, he said, including using used plastic to pave highways, using it in concrete blocks, and turning it into liquid fuel or feed stock for plastic plants. “We probably have 100 different activities in this area. What we are trying to do now is focus on impact.”

When I asked Fitterling why this is happening now, he said: “It’s been percolating for a while. The industry is different now. We’d rather get out ahead of the issue.” The company’s customers also are pushing for change. And Dow employees are a big driver. The company’s millennials are eager to work on these sustainability projects, he says. “They vie to get on (them).”

More news below.