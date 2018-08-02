The Weinstein Clause, USC Moonves, Boz Saint John: Broadsheet August 2

• The cause of the clause. Bloomberg has a fascinating story about a new phenomenon on Wall Street that’s being referred to as “the Weinstein clause.”

Advisers are adding language to certain merger agreements that legally vouches for the upstanding behavior of a company’s leaders. In some instances, Bloomberg reports, “buyers have even negotiated the right to claw back some of the money they paid if subsequent revelations of inappropriate behavior damage the business.”

It’s a substantive example of how businesses are guarding against the financial and reputational turmoil that sexual harassment claims can trigger, and the measures are particularly notable due to their source: “the male-dominated world of M&A advisory.”

The Weinstein clauses remind me, in a way, of the inclusion riders that actress Frances McDormand encouraged all of Hollywood to employ at the end of her Oscars speech. “I have two words to leave with you tonight, ladies and gentlemen: inclusion rider,” she said in March. Actors can demand that the stipulations, which require a certain level of diversity among a film’s cast and crew, be added to their contracts.

The ins and outs of business contracts are decidedly unsexy, but we shouldn’t overlook their legally-binding nature as an agent for real change. As shown by the startling sexual misconduct allegations against one-time #MeToo supporter Les Moonves: Talk is cheap; best to get these things in writing.

Bloomberg