Hillary Clinton Is Producing a Television Series on Women's Fight to Win Voting Rights

Hillary Clinton is about to have another title to add to her list of accomplishments: executive producer. The former secretary of state is joining director Steven Spielberg’s Amblin Television to produce a new series about the suffrage movement in the United States that earned women the right to vote nearly 100 years ago.

The series will be based on the book, The Woman’s Hour: The Great Fight to Win the Vote, written by award-winning journalist and author Elaine Weiss.

I’m thrilled to be joining forces with Steven Spielberg to bring @efweiss5’s book “The Woman’s Hour” to TV. It’s about the women who fought for suffrage nearly 100 years ago. We stand on their shoulders, and I’m delighted to have a hand in helping to tell their stories.

— Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) August 1, 2018

The series, which is slated for pay cable or a streaming service reports The Hollywood Reporter, will mark Clinton’s debut as a producer, though it is not the only recent small screen news about the former First Lady. Along with fellow former state secretaries Madeleine Albright and Colin Powell, Clinton will guest star on the fifth season opener of the CBS series Madam Secretary on October 7.

Weiss’ book, which was published in March, details the fight, nearly a century ago, to ratify the 19th Amendment that gave women in the United States equal rights at the ballot box. In the book, Weiss details how the groundbreaking effort to enshrine women’s right to vote in the Constitutional came down to one male legislator and one vote. It’s an especially timely story, though Weiss wrote and turned in her manuscript before the 2016 Presidential election.

“As I was researching this, I realized that some of the issues and themes that are revealed in the story of women organizing themselves and demanding their own political freedom are very much ones that we’re still wrestling with today. I was struck by that. It’s a good story, it’s very dramatic,” Weiss told Parade earlier this year.