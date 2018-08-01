The University of Southern California’s Annenberg School for Communication and Journalism announced Wednesday that it would be suspending the use of their media center title, which includes Leslie Moonves’ name, until the investigation of his alleged sexual misconduct is concluded.

USC Annenberg said Moonves and his wife, Julie Chen, requested the change in light of recent allegations against the CBS Corporation CEO.

.@USCAnnenberg announced that in light of sexual misconduct allegations facing Leslie Moonves, the school will suspend use of the media center’s name until the investigation concludes. The school said Moonves and his wife, Julie Chen, requested the change. pic.twitter.com/3AzthdNpFS — USC Annenberg Media (@AnnenbergMedia) August 1, 2018

The center, previously known as the The Julie Chen/Leslie Moonves and CBS Media Center, was a joint gift from the couple and the network in 2015. The center is a 20,000-square-foot, two-story work space for the students’ digital, television, radio, and public relations operations. It includes the audio, video, and text tools typical to a professional newsroom. Chen herself is a USC Annenberg alumna, having graduated in 1991.

The allegations against Moonves, dating back to the 1980s, were revealed in a New Yorker article earlier this week. In the article, six women recount instances of forcible touching and kissing during business meetings, as well as threats against their careers when they didn’t yield to Moonves’ alleged advances.

“I recognize that there were times decades ago when I may have made some women uncomfortable by making advances,” said Moonves in a statement to the New Yorker. “Those were mistakes, and I regret them immensely. But I always understood and respected—and abided by the principle—that ‘no’ means ‘no,’ and I have never misused my position to harm or hinder anyone’s career.”

CBS has since planned to hire an outside counsel to investigate the allegations, including those stating the network has a culture that protects sexual harassers.