Apple Takes Issue With New Employer Tax Proposal

Apple is not too pleased with a new employer tax proposal, according to a new report.

The tech giant reportedly wrote a letter to the Cupertino, Calif. City Council on Monday detailing the ways it helps the local community through its investments, according to SFGate. The letter, which was written by Apple Vice President Kristina Raspe, discussed the company’s sidewalk and crosswalk improvements, among other contributions, according to the report. Apple also said that it would work with the city to continue its investments aimed at reducing congestion.

The letter was a response to a vote the council plans to take on Tuesday that centers on whether big employers in Cupertino should be forced to pay a tax to deal with congestion in the municipality. If it passes, big companies, including Apple, would be forced to pay $425 per employee in Cupertino. The tax, which is limited to companies with 5,000 or more employees, could be an expensive proposition for Apple, which has 13,000 employees at its Apple Park headquarters, alone.

According to SFGate, Cupertino hopes that the tax will net up to $10 million in additional revenue for the city. Apple alone would account for more than $5.5 million in additional revenue.

Apple, which is clearly against the measure, did not immediately respond to a Fortune request for comment on its letter.