Cloudy forecast. With Microsoft bearing down on the corporate messaging market, smaller players are scattering. It was too much for software developer Atlassian, which announced it was flipping its HipChat users to Slack in exchange for a small stake in its rival (and less than two weeks after Microsoft announced a free version of its competing Teams app). “Over the past year, however, the market in real-time communications has changed pretty dramatically,” Atlassian vp Jeff Redfern wrote in a blog post. “And throughout that change, one product has continued to stand out from the others: Slack.”

Hailstorms and rain. Thursday was another super busy day on Wall Street. In addition to Amazon pleasing the market with the highest quarterly profit in its history, as Adam mentioned, Intel was less fortunate. Its sales rose 15% to $17 billion, ostensibly beating analysts expectations. But within the figure, sales to the all important data center market fell below expectations while volatile PC chip sales surged. And the company said its very, very, very delayed 10nm chips wouldn’t arrive until the end of next year. Intel shares were down 7% in premarket trading. But Twitter had it worst of all. Its shares were down 16% premarket after the company reported its monthly active users decreased by 1 million during the second quarter to 335 million and would likely fall again this quarter.

In need of an umbrella. Mark Zuckerberg’s net worth reportedly dived $16 billion as Facebook’s stock price ended Thursday with a 19% loss. The $119 billion drop in a single day in the company’s market value was a record for the stock market (sorry, previous record holder Intel, which had lost $91 billion on a particularly bad September day in 2000). If that wasn’t enough to give the Harvard dropout indigestion, a money management firm that holds Facebook shares filed a proposal to have Zuck removed as chairman due to the company “mishandling” several crises.

Coming up roses. Okay, so forget the battle of the titans among big tech companies. A couple of fresh faces also hit the stock market on Thursday. Security firm Tenable went public at $23 and closed its first of trading at $30.25, up 32%. And Chinese discount e-commerce site Pinduoduo priced its ADR shares at $19 only to see them soar 41% to $26.70. Keep your IPO hats on. Opera goes public on Friday and Sonos and Arlo Technology on Monday.

Flat-faced. Maybe this will cheer Zuck up. The Winklevoss twins failed in their second attempt to get regulatory approval for a digital currency exchange-traded fund (which is kind of like a mutual fund that trades like a stock). The Securities and Exchange Commission voted 3-1 to reject the the Winklevoss Bitcoin Trust.

I’ll pull this car over right now. Seeking to avoid some of the creepier app categories now spreading, Google tightened the rules for its Android app store. No more cryptocurrency mining apps, app that facilitate the sale of explosives, firearms, ammunition, or certain firearms accessories, and no more apps that require users to click on an ad before full usage.

Storage is too cheap. Was anyone asking for more voicemails? I didn’t think so, but LinkedIn didn’t, wait for it, get the message. The Microsoft unit is adding the ability to leave voicemails for users to its mobile app. Or as Fast Company put it: “You’ll soon have voicemails from LinkedIn that you’ll never listen to.”