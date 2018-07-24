If you were using a computer in the ’70s, then there’s a good chance that it was a Commodore 64. While the computer isn’t exactly a match for today’s MacBooks and Surface tablets, it is an important piece of computer history. And now Retro Games is giving you the opportunity to own one.

The company is putting out a mini version of 1982’s Commodore 64 later this year called the C64Mini. The pint-sized replica of the original is half the size of the original Commodore 64 and comes with 64 preinstalled licensed games, including Winter Games, Mission II, Boulder Dash, and Speedball II: Brutal Deluxe.

Unlike the original version, the C64 Mini allows you to save your progress in games. It also has two USB ports, which will allow you to connect a keyboard or an additional joystick.

The device has been out in the UK since last September but will release in the United States on October 9. If you want one, you can preorder it now from the company’s site. And if you really want one, you can buy one of the UK models for a bit of a premium now from Amazon.