Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV named the head of its Jeep and Ram brands, Mike Manley, as chief executive officer to replace Sergio Marchionne, who was forced to relinquish the post after 14 years for undisclosed health reasons, according to a person familiar with the matter.

The abrupt departure of the executive who saved both Fiat and Chrysler and then forged a profitable trans-Atlantic operation will also require new leaders at Ferrari NV and CNH Industrial NV, according to people familiar with the matter who asked not to be named discussing confidential matters. Both companies were spun off from Fiat during Marchionne’s tenure.

Manley, a 54-year-old Briton, was the executive behind the extraordinary success of the Jeep brand’s global expansion. He joined Chrysler in the U.K. in 2000 when the carmaker was part of Daimler. He was named head of Jeep at the time of Fiat’s acquisition in 2009 and led the transformation of the iconic American brand into a cash machine. Analysts estimate that Jeep alone could be worth the entire $30 billion market capitalization of Fiat Chrysler.

Marchionne’s health condition, which the company hasn’t discussed in detail, accelerated the timeline for a decision on succession that was already seen as a crossroads for the company. Who to run the company was just the first of a number of pivotal choices — like whether to remain independent — facing Elkann.

Marchionne, known for his rumpled sweaters and nonstop work habits, was one of the longest serving CEOs in the auto industry. He was appointed in 2004 as the fifth Fiat chief in a two-year period. He managed to return the carmaker, which had lost more than 6 billion euros ($7 billion) in 2003, to profit in 2005 by cutting costs and laying off workers, and then looked for a partner.

With the acquisition of Chrysler in 2014, Marchionne gave Fiat the global scale needed to survive. Still, as the world’s seventh-largest automaker, the company may lack the size it needs to compete in an industry being reinvented by the emergence of autonomous driving and electrification.

In choosing Manley, Fiat’s board passed over two other internal candidates — Alfredo Altavilla, a close aide to Marchionne and Fiat veteran who’s overseen operations across the globe and now runs the automaker’s European business, and Chief Financial Officer Richard Palmer, who is well known to Wall Street and helped combine the company’s operations after the merger with Chrysler.