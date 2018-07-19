Uber Just Hired Its First Chief Privacy Officer

With an IPO on the horizon and a series of scandals behind it, Uber is taking steps to ensure that the company has better measures in places to protect the privacy of its users.

The ride-hailing app announced Wednesday that it had hired both its first chief privacy officer, as well as a data protection officer.

Ruby Zefo, who previously led Intel’s global privacy and security legal team, has been named chief privacy officer and will begin in her new role next month, according to TechCrunch.

Following the 2016 data breach and other issues with its privacy policies, Uber had reportedly begun work on strengthening its privacy practice. TechCrunch notes that the company already had a number of privacy experts in place across departments, but the CPO role will serve to align all of these standards, procedures, and processes.

Meanwhile, with the implementation of the EU’s General Data Protection Regulation law (GDPR), Uber has also brought on a data protection officer to ensure compliance with the new law. Simon Hania, who was previously an executive at TomTom, will fill the DPO role.