Good morning, Broadsheet readers! Another store drops Ivanka Trump’s brand, the World Bank CEO has good reason to be giddy, and Uber’s CEO has a lot to answer for. Have a fabulous Tuesday!
EVERYONE'S TALKING
• Facing facts. When Uber CEO Dara Khosrowshahi appeared on stage at Fortune‘s Brainstorm Tech conference on Monday, it was just hours after The Wall Street Journal reported, for the first time, that the EEOC is investigating the ride-hailing firm for gender discrimination.
So Fortune‘s Adam Lashinsky asked Khosrowshahi about that.
And about the recent departure of HR head Liane Hornsey amid allegations she mishandled discrimination claims.
And about reports that Uber’s new COO is creating problems rather than solving them, particularly in regards to women and minorities.
No doubt, Khosrowshahi had a lot to answer to. His response?
He called the recent news leaking out of Uber “a symptom…of a company that doesn’t yet—at all levels—trust that we’re going to do the right thing—not only externally, but also internally.”
Khosrowshahi has been on an apology tour since taking over Uber in September. He’s said he’s sorry to London for “mistakes” in Uber’s aggressive expansion there; to customers for not revealing a 2016 hack; and to the public more broadly for his predecessor’s missteps.
Yet his comments on Monday indicated that he hasn’t spent enough time addressing another group: Uber’s own employees.
“Because of everything going on, we took on all the external challenges, and I think we’ve done really, really well under the circumstances externally. And in hindsight, I didn’t work as much as I had to internally,” he said.
That was a blatant oversight, since Susan Fowler’s viral blog post exposed Uber’s toxic workplace culture on a grand scale. And Khosrowshahi seemed to recognize as much on Monday, expressing remorse for that too.
“Sometimes it takes a punch in the face to see things clearly,” he said. “This was one of the moments for me.”
Fortune
ALSO IN THE HEADLINES
• In defense of design. Also at Brainstorm Tech on Monday, Google’s design guru Ivy Ross made the argument that fashion is not frivolous. Her aesthetic touches—seen in the Google Home, the Google Mini smart speaker, and the Pixel phone—embody the face of Google inside our most intimate spaces. “[Fashion is] based oftentimes on sociological trends—the colors people are craving—and it’s very intuitive,” she said.
Fortune
• Information overload. In a conversation about cloud computing at Brainstorm Tech, AMD CEO Lisa Su put in stark terms just how far we have to go in terms of harnessing information. “We all generate incredible amounts of information,” she said. “The truth is, we don’t know what to do with all this data.”
Fortune
• Losing stock. Canadian department store chain Hudson’s Bay Company has pulled clothes, shoes, and other merchandise bearing Ivanka Trump’s brand from its website and is planning to end sales of the label at stores across the country. Hudson’s Bay, which also owns Saks Fifth Avenue and Lord & Taylor in the U.S., reportedly made the decision last fall, but it comes as Canadian consumers boycott American goods in response to President Donald Trump’s tariffs on Canadian steel and aluminum and his criticism of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.
New York Times
• Party crasher. California Democratic officials dealt Sen. Dianne Feinstein a blow by overwhelmingly endorsing her party challenger, liberal state senator Kevin de Leon, despite Feinstein’s sound defeat of him in the primary. The move is being seen as evidence of younger activists’ ascent up the party ranks and their frustration with established Democrats who are not embracing the more progressive ideas to confront Trump. Feinstein and de Leon will face each other again in November due to California’s open primary system.
Wall Street Journal
IN CASE YOU MISSED IT
• Because I’m happy. A year into her job as head of the World Bank Group, Kristalina Georgieva describes herself as a “happy CEO” in a new interview. She has good reason. Georgieva, who became the bank’s first-ever CEO after President Jim Yong Kim created the position last year, secured a fundraising increase among the bank’s shareholders—the largest in its history—in April. That means the bank’s financial capacity has, under her watch, reached a record high.
CNBC
• Soccer stunt. Four members of the punk band Pussy Riot raced onto the pitch of the World Cup championship in Moscow on Sunday in a stunt aimed to promote freedom of the press and condemn FIFA, the world football body. One of the women, Veronika Nikulshina, was sentenced to 15 days in jail yesterday and is banned from attending sporting events for four years.
Reuters
• Kept quiet. An informal forum where China’s female factory workers could voice workplace complaints has disappeared from Weibo, a prominent social media platform. The Jianjiao Buluo group, whose name translates to Pepper Tribe, says it was told by Weibo customer service that its account “violated related regulations.” It’s unclear what caused the violation—if it was the discussion of #MeToo or the group’s general feminist leanings.
Quartz
Share today’s Broadsheet with a friend.
Looking for previous Broadsheets? Click here.
ON MY RADAR
Amazon’s Echo device chief Toni Reid on the risk of Alexa’s many rewards
Fortune
On Madonna at 60: ‘Popular culture still reeks of her influence’
Guardian
Women making science videos on YouTube face hostile comments
New York Times
In Europe, Melania is the Trump sticking to the script
CNN