• Facing facts. When Uber CEO Dara Khosrowshahi appeared on stage at Fortune‘s Brainstorm Tech conference on Monday, it was just hours after The Wall Street Journal reported, for the first time, that the EEOC is investigating the ride-hailing firm for gender discrimination.

So Fortune‘s Adam Lashinsky asked Khosrowshahi about that.

And about the recent departure of HR head Liane Hornsey amid allegations she mishandled discrimination claims.

And about reports that Uber’s new COO is creating problems rather than solving them, particularly in regards to women and minorities.

No doubt, Khosrowshahi had a lot to answer to. His response?

He called the recent news leaking out of Uber “a symptom…of a company that doesn’t yet—at all levels—trust that we’re going to do the right thing—not only externally, but also internally.”

Khosrowshahi has been on an apology tour since taking over Uber in September. He’s said he’s sorry to London for “mistakes” in Uber’s aggressive expansion there; to customers for not revealing a 2016 hack; and to the public more broadly for his predecessor’s missteps.

Yet his comments on Monday indicated that he hasn’t spent enough time addressing another group: Uber’s own employees.

“Because of everything going on, we took on all the external challenges, and I think we’ve done really, really well under the circumstances externally. And in hindsight, I didn’t work as much as I had to internally,” he said.

That was a blatant oversight, since Susan Fowler’s viral blog post exposed Uber’s toxic workplace culture on a grand scale. And Khosrowshahi seemed to recognize as much on Monday, expressing remorse for that too.

“Sometimes it takes a punch in the face to see things clearly,” he said. “This was one of the moments for me.”

Fortune