Video Games and E-sports Will Lift Cloud Computing's Future, CEOs Say

Cloud computing has risen dramatically over the past decade and will continue to prosper over the next ten years, according to AMD (amd) CEO Lisa Su, who shared her thoughts Monday during Fortune’s Brainstorm Tech Conference in Aspen, Colo. One big driver of cloud computing will be the continued rise of esports and “cloud gaming,” she said.

For instance, cloud computing giants like Amazon (amzn), Microsoft (msft), and Google (goog) are all investing heavily in gaming developer tools that are part of their respective cloud computing businesses. These cloud companies stand to benefit financially if more developers build their next blockbuster video games using their respective technologies.

Su knows a lot about video games considering AMD makes many of the graphics chips, GPUs, that help computers process and display better visuals. The semiconductor is also making a bigger push selling chips that can be used in corporate data centers, an area in which Intel dominates.

The rise of cloud computing has also brought on more questions about cyber security and how well companies can secure their data, especially if all of their information is spread across different infrastructures.

VMware (vmw) CEO Pat Gelsinger, explained that cyber security is currently on the top of many executives’ minds, especially as they face a deluge of products from various security vendors.

He said that he was talking to a CIO at one of the world’s five biggest banks who explained that the bank has about 250 cyber security vendors, which is a big deal considering that the bank typically has fewer than five vendors selling it it conventional data center hardware.

Gelsinger said companies that sell technology to support corporate infrastructure need to be incorporating more security features and capabilities within their own products, which would help cut down on cyber security vendor sprawl.

“We need to make that 250 become 20,” Gelsinger said regarding the many security vendors that companies need to trim.