You Can Convert Your Segway MiniPRO Into A Go-Kart With This New Kit

Ninebot, the parent company of Segway, is reportedly rolling out a new kit that transforms your hoverboard into a steerable, four-wheeled go-kart.

According to Abacus News, if your Segway isn’t getting much use these days, you can now convert it into a go-kart with the kit that adds brakes, a front bumper, seating, and a steering wheel to a Segway miniPRO. The seat and the steering wheel can both be adjusted to the driver’s height.

The Chinese micro-blogging website Weibo featured a post with promotional photos of the new hoverboard-turned-go-kart last week. Segway’s official Weibo page shared the post, as well but did not confirm any details about the product.

Last month, the company announced its self-balancing e-skates, which use the same balancing technology as the hoverboard. The skates can be used with regular sneakers, with no visible straps connecting the shoes and the skates.

While Segway hoverboards have come to be associated with guided city tours, and public safety officers, the new go-kart looks like it will bring some more fun to the original product. There is no current info on how much the kit will cost. But according to Abacus, it could be introduced in the U.S. as soon as July 24 in Los Angeles.