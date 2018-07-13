Sandra Oh, Emmy Nomination, Wimbledon: Broadsheet July 13

• The lowdown on leave. Given the gaping political divide in the U.S. (a look at how that split breaks down along gender lines below), is it really possible to find a bipartisan issue right now?

If such a thing exists, it might be paid family leave—an issue that Pew reports is supported by 90% of Democrats and 75% of Republicans. But for all that on-paper enthusiasm, the U.S. remains the only industrialized nation without such a policy.

This Refinery29 story breaks down a new PFL bill expected to be introduced by Sen. Marco Rubio (R-FL), as well as the Democrats’ FAMILY Act. Here’s my quick-and-dirty version: The GOP plan would provide new parents, both biological and adoptive, with 12 weeks partially-paid leave, which would be funded by tapping into their Social Security benefits. The Dems’ plan would also provide 12 partially-paid weeks—but would be available to caregivers and people struggling with their own health issues as well as parents—and would be funded, at least in part, by taxpayers.

(Side note: Refinery did get a comment from Ivanka Trump, who has been talking about paid family leave since the 2016 campaign. She says she would like to “go beyond parental leave,” but ultimately stands behind the Republicans’ plan.)

Can the two sides find some middle ground? The fact that politicians on both sides of the aisle are focused on the issue is encouraging, but history suggests this is a thornier question than it might appear. Case in point: the Dems’ FAMILY Act, which Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand (D-NY) testified in favor of just this week, was first introduced back in 2013.

