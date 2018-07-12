Here's Why Stormy Daniels Was Just Arrested in Ohio

Stormy Daniels, the porn actress who is embroiled in a legal dispute with President Donald Trump, has been arrested at a Columbus, Ohio strip club.

According to her lawyer, Michael Avenatti, Daniels—real name Stephanie Clifford—allowed some patrons to touch her in a “non-sexual” way while she was performing.

Ohio has a law called the Community Defense Act, passed 11 years ago at the behest of religious conservatives, that makes it illegal to touch a nude or semi-nude dancer in a club, unless—interestingly enough—you’re a member of the dancer’s immediate family.

Avenatti told the Associated Press that the incident, at the Sirens club, was “a complete set up.” Daniels most likely faces a misdemeanor charge.

“It’s absurd that law enforcement resources are being spent to conduct a sting operation related to customers touching performers in a strip club in a non-sexual manner,” he said.

Avenatti, who has become a public figure himself due to Daniels’ legal tussle with Trump, also vented on Twitter.

Just rcvd word that my client @StormyDaniels was arrested in Columbus Ohio whole performing the same act she has performed across the nation at nearly a hundred strip clubs. This was a setup & politically motivated. It reeks of desperation. We will fight all bogus charges. #Basta — Michael Avenatti (@MichaelAvenatti) July 12, 2018

She was arrested for allegedly allowing a customer to touch her while on stage in a non sexual manner! Are you kidding me? They are devoting law enforcement resources to sting operations for this? There has to be higher priorities!!! #SetUp #Basta — Michael Avenatti (@MichaelAvenatti) July 12, 2018

We expect her to be released on bail shortly. We also expect that she will be charged with a misdemeanor for allowing “touching.” We will vehemently contest all charges. #Basta — Michael Avenatti (@MichaelAvenatti) July 12, 2018

Daniels claims she had sex with Trump shortly after the birth of Barron, his child with now-First Lady Melania Trump. She says Trump’s lawyer, Michael Cohen, paid her off shortly before the 2016 election to keep quiet about the affair.

She also said a man threatened her in 2011, in order to stop her going public about the affair. Trump subsequently dismissed the claim as fraudulent, leading Daniels to sue him for libel.