Diversity Takes Center Stage at 2018 Emmy Nominations

The 2018 Emmy nominations were announced Thursday morning, and while Netflix garnered more nods than any other outlet with 112, diversity was the big winner among the acting talent.

Sandra Oh, who plays a spy on the BBC America drama Killing Eve, made history as the first actress of Asian descent to receive a nomination for lead actress in a drama series.

Oh — who is Korean-Canadian — was previously nominated five times in the supporting actress category for her role on ABC’s Grey’s Anatomy.

The Good Wife actress Archie Panjabi, who is British-Indian, became the first woman of Asian descent to win an acting Emmy in 2010 in the supporting actress category.

Elsewhere Thursday, John Legend received a nomination in the lead actor in a limited series or movie category for his role as Jesus Christ in NBC’s Jesus Christ Superstar Live In Concert.

He’ll compete against Spanish actor Antonio Banderas for his portrayal of Pablo Picasso in National Geographic’s Genius: Picasso.

Regina King received a nomination in the lead actress in a limited series or movie category for her role in the now-canceled Netflix drama, Seven Seconds.

In the comedy categories, Donald Glover — who won Emmys last year for acting in and directing Atlanta — was nominated again Thursday for his work on the FX series. He’ll compete against Anthony Anderson from ABC’s Black-ish.

Anderson’s Black-ish co-star, Tracee Ellis Ross, was also nominated and will face first-time nominee Issa Rae of HBO’s Insecure.

On the drama series side, Sterling K. Brown of NBC’s This Is Us and Jeffrey Wright of HBO’s Westworld picked up nods.

The outstanding supporting actress in a limited series or a movie category additionally brought attention to actors of color.

Spanish star Penélope Cruz received a nomination for her role in FX’s The Assassination of Gianni Versace. Adina Porter picked up a nod for her role in FX’s American Horror Story: Cult, and Black Panther actress Letitia Wright was nominated for her work on Netflix’s Black Mirror: Black Museum.

Also nominated for their roles on Ryan Murphy’s The Assassination of Gianni Versace, were Venezuelan star Edgar Ramírez and Puerto Rican singer-actor Ricky Martin.

The Handmaid’s Tale actress Samira Wiley, who picked up a nomination for her work on the Hulu series, and Ryan Eggold of NBC’s upcoming New Amsterdam announced the nominations from the Television Academy’s Saban Media Center in North Hollywood, Calif.

The 70th Emmy Awards will be broadcast live from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Monday, Sept. 17, at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT.

For a full list of the 2018 Emmy nominees, go to Emmys.com.