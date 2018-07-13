The New York Times is following up on some of the early reporting on the lives of the boys who survived their ordeal in the cave in Thailand, including Adul Sam-on, 14, who had become the team’s interpreter when rescuers arrived. He’d escaped peril in his native Myanmar, and was slipped across the border into Thailand at age six, hoping to find the education that his family could not provide. Rich details follow about Mae Sai, where the team plays soccer, which is part of an area with a complicated relationship with borders, militias and the concept of the nation-state. And yet Sam-on has thrived. He lives in a local church and is such an exemplary student-athlete, that he’s earned free tuition and daily mid-day meal.