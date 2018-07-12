Apple Boosts the MacBook Pro with Improved Performance

Apple has boosted its MacBook lineup with some better processing power and a new keyboard.

The tech giant announced the updates on Thursday, saying that its 13- and 15-inch MacBook Pros will offer new “pro features” that will make them more appealing to business users. Chief among those features is the updated eighth-generation Intel Core processor inside the machines. The 15-inch model can accommodate a six-core chip that will deliver up to 70% faster performance than the previous model and the 13-inch’s quad-core chip will offer two-times faster performance, according to Apple.

On the design side, nothing has changed in the MacBook Pro. The company did, however, update the keyboard that had been causing problems in previous models with a “third-generation” version. According to Apple, the new keyboard will be quieter. And most users are hoping it might also not suffer from sticky keys and other weird quirks that previous MacBook Pros had.

Aside from that, the new MacBook Pros come with the Touch Bar, a touchscreen at the top of the keyboard for accessing contextual app menus. There’s also Touch ID baked in to improve security and employ biometrics to access the machine.

Apple’s updated computers are available now. The 13-inch model starts at $1,799 and the 15-inch version will set you back $2,399 to start.