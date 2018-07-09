Kroger Is Launching Its Own Fashion Brand

Grocery chain Kroger is developing its own apparel brand with some help from globally-renowned fashion designer Joe Mimran.

The line, which will include men’s, women’s, juniors, kids, and baby collections, are designed to make “creating outfits, or outfitting an entire family, quick and simple.”

The name of the collection will be “Dip” something Mimran says “just kind of clicked” when they started thinking of a name for the clothing line.

“We looked at Kroger’s unmatched heritage in food,” Mimran said. “We thought about the fun, easy energy of the clothes. We thought about what makes every gathering better. Dip is simple, fresh, and goes great with everything.”

The clothing line, like the food product dip you might serve with chips, is designed to be grab and go, with a streamlined selection you don’t have to spend hours browsing.

The line will replace more than a dozen of private-label clothing brands sold by Kroger.

“Dip enables Kroger to provide a meaningfully better clothing experience, and ultimately, expand on the products and experiences that you can only get at our stores,” says Robert Clark, Kroger’s senior vice president of merchandising. “Imagine grabbing a few groceries and then being able to dip over to the next aisle and finding your new favorite top or pants.”

Dip will launch this fall in both Kroger Marketplace and Fred Meyer stores.