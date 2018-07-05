• Downplaying gender. From the headline alone, this new Harvard Business Review article seems as though it’s looking for a fight: Women Benefit When They Downplay Gender. In an interview with the publication, professor Ashley Martin of Stanford defends what she and co-author Katherine Phillips of Columbia found when they asked people to rate their agreement with statements about the importance of gender differences.

The pair discovered that women who believed in “gender blindness,” or the similarities between men and women, felt more power and confidence than women who championed “gender awareness,” meaning they celebrated women’s distinctive qualities.

Martin explains:

“Downplaying differences made women more confident. They thought they could overcome challenges at work. They felt comfortable disagreeing with others. They said they would take more risks, take initiative, negotiate. These effects were strongest in male-dominated environments.”

That finding seems to undercut corporate initiatives aimed at women’s empowerment and those that address workplace needs related to childbearing and caregiving that are often unique to women.

But don’t toss your hands up just yet.

Martin seems to understand that the results of her study, on the surface, may trigger frustration: “Gender blindness is counterintuitive, because we’re often told to celebrate diversity. But embracing diversity is not at all the problem. The problem is really the types of differences we emphasize.”

She explains that when women were asked to think of gender differences—those they may emphasize in the gender awareness scenario—they end up listing traits like agency, assertiveness, independence, competitiveness, and action taking. “We still tend to associate those qualities with men and with leaders,” she says. “And we found that women thought an emphasis on these ‘differences’ negatively affected people’s perceptions of them as leaders.”

So the study isn’t advocating for women to ignore their femininity or behave in a way that’s associated with masculinity. In fact, Martin argues that it’s just the opposite: “Gender blindness doesn’t mean that women should act more like men.” Rather, it diminishes the notion that specific qualities are attributable to either gender. It “allows people to be truly authentic,” she says, “rather than defining what authenticity means for men and women.”

Harvard Business Review