Former Intel Executive Diane Bryant Is Leaving Google After Joining Last Fall

Former high-ranking Intel executive Diane Bryant is leaving Google.

Bryant, who led Intel’s data center business and was one of the company’s highest ranked female executives, joined Google’s (goog) cloud computing unit in late November as chief operating officer.

Business Insider first reported Bryant’s departure.

“We can confirm that Diane Bryant is no longer with Google,” a Google spokesperson said in a public statement. “We are grateful for the contributions she made while at Google and we wish her the best in her next pursuit.”

Bryant originally joined Google after taking a leave of absence from Intel (intc), where she worked for 32 years. When Bryant left Intel, she received a “separation payment” of $4.5 million, according to a regulatory filing.

It’s unclear why Bryant is leaving Google after working at the search giant for a few months. However, her departure comes after Brian Krzanich’s sudden resignation as Intel CEO in June. An internal Intel investigation discovered a consensual relationship between Krzanich and a lower-ranking employee, which violated the company’s work policy.

Bryant was among a handful of longtime Intel executives who left the company during Krzanich’s stint as CEO, leading some tech observers and analysts to wonder if Intel would reach out to her as a possible replacement.

.@tpoletti mentioned Bryant as a good target for Intel CEO after Krzanich resigned, and now she's available …https://t.co/pSwRdkMNwz$INTC https://t.co/cdw7oqYB3w — Jeremy C. Oweñs (@jowens510) July 3, 2018

Get Data Sheet, Fortune’s technology newsletter.

Bryant was also a member of Fortune’s list of Most Powerful Women.