Zsa Zsa Gabor's Mansion Is for Sale

The Bel Air mansion Zsa Zsa Gabor called home from 1974 until her death two years ago is up for sale.

The six-bedroom, seven-bath estate measures 8,878 square feet and features a pool and patio that overlooks the Los Angeles skyline. Prior to Gabor, it was owned by Elvis Presley and was said to have been commissioned by Howard Hughes, according to the Hollywood Reporter. The asking price for the 63-year old home? $23,450,000.

Should the new owners want to update things a bit at 1001 Bel Air Road, it shouldn’t be that hard. Included in the sale are approved permits and plans to build a new residence of 24,020 square feet, along with a 4,100-square foot garage that fits six cars, a screening room, a gym, and a steam room.

The house, as it stands now, is nearly as famous as its past owners, too. It served as a location for HBO’s Liberace film Behind the Candelabra and in the film Argo. The listing will go live July 6.

The sale of the estate, which was sold in May 2017 for $10.4 million according to The Real Deal, comes two-and-a-half months after hundreds of Gabor’s personal items fetched nearly $1 million at auction.

Certainly, $23.4 million is nothing to sneeze at when it comes to real estate prices, even in California, but when you think about the price of other houses in the neighborhood, it’s actually quite cheap. A little over a half mile down the road is Chartwell estate, better known to most people as the Clampett mansion from The Beverly Hillbillies. That estate carried a $350 million price tag when it went on sale in 2017.