Disney Shuffles Execs Ahead of Streaming Service Launch

Disney is overhauling its marketing division as it prepares to launch its upcoming streaming service.

The company announced Thursday that film marketing boss Ricky Strauss has been promoted to president of content and marketing for its subscription video on demand service. Asad Ayaz will succeed Strauss as president of theatrical marketing.

Under his new position, Strauss will oversee development of original programming for the streaming service, as well as production partnerships and content acquisitions, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Disney Streaming Services, a Netflix competitor, is slated to offer a wide range of family-friendly content when it premieres in 2019.

“We’re so thankful for Ricky’s leadership, and when it came time to pass the torch, it was clear there is no one more equipped or deserving to take the reins of our marketing organization than Asad Ayaz, who has been a key driver in evolving our marketing strategy and mobilization,” Walt Disney Studios president Alan Bergman said in a statement Thursday.

In another change, Disney distribution chief Cathleen Taff was promoted to president of distribution, franchise management and business, and audience insights.

“We are fortunate to have a wealth of talented leaders at The Walt Disney Studios, and even as the wonderful Ricky Strauss takes on a new role for Disney’s streaming service, the elevation of our own Asad Ayaz and Cathleen Taff provides continuity of leadership alongside new and diverse perspectives that keep our business ahead of the curve,” added Disney Studios chairman Alan Horn.

Disney announced last summer that the studio would be removing its movies from Netflix to break into streaming itself.

The company’s new streaming offering will feature Disney films, as well as new programs and content from its library of Disney Channel and other content.