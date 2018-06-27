Experts Ranked the Most Dangerous Countries for Women. The U.S. Made the Top 10

What do Syria, Somalia, Yemen, and the U.S. have in common?

Besides the travel ban imposed by the last on the first three, these four countries are among the 10 most dangerous in the world for women.

According to a new survey from the Thomson Reuters Foundation, the U.S. is the 10th most dangerous country in the world for women, and the only Western democracy in the top ten.

The report attributes the inclusion of the U.S. in the list to the rise of the #MeToo movement that has helped uncover the near-ubiquity of sexual harassment. In fact, the U.S. and Syria tied for third for the risks women face in terms of sexual violence, harassment, sexual coercion, and women’s lack of access to justice in cases of rape.

Cindy Southworth, executive vice president of the National Network to End Domestic Violence, told Reuters that “people want to think income means you’re protected from misogyny, and sadly that’s not the case.”

The U.S.’s poor standing in this survey arrives just a week after a UN report found the U.S. to be the most unequal country in the developed world, with 40 million people living in poverty.

Pakistan, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Nigeria, Saudi Arabia, India, and Afghanistan round out the top 10 most dangerous countries for women.