Term Sheet -- Wednesday, June 27

When Facebook revealed plans to enter the online dating space in May, IAC CEO Joey Levin looked at the tickers of IAC and Match Group, the online dating conglomerate it spun off in 2015, where shares of both companies were already dropping. “My phone starts lighting up with texts, and each time I’m getting a text, the stock drops another 5%,” Levin recalls. All told, Match Group stock plunged 22% that day; IAC, almost 18%.

As the competition heats up, so does the pressure. My colleague Leigh Gallagher delves deep inside Match Group to understand the company’s strategy to stay relevant and keep its dominance in the ever-changing dating ecosystem. Just earlier this year, Match was rumored to be in talks to acquire dating app rival Bumble — but then things took a turn for the worse. From the story:

In March, Match, which was recently granted patents related to the swipe and the design of the Tinder app, filed its suit against Bumble, accusing it of patent infringement and stealing trade secrets. With patents in hand, it claimed Bumble’s technology “copied Tinder’s world-changing, card-swipe-based, mutual opt-in premise” and that the app is “virtually identical” to Tinder.

Four days after the Match filing, Bumble fired back with an angry letter it published on its blog and in the New York Times. “Dear Match Group, we swipe left on you,” the letter began. “We swipe left on your multiple attempts to buy us, copy us, and now, to intimidate us.” Accusing Match of suing to scare away other potential bidders, the letter said any deal was off the table: “We’ll never be yours. No matter the price tag, we’ll never compromise our values.” A few days after that, it filed its own suit against Match, claiming Match had fraudulently obtained sensitive information during acquisition talks and that it had “poisoned” Bumble to the investment market. It asked for $400 million in damages.

Among other things, the suit stated that Match had made a $450 million offer for the company last year that Bumble rebuffed, sparking a protracted back-and-forth over Bumble’s valuation. Sources close to Bumble say those discussions were still ongoing when Match filed its lawsuit, and that’s what provoked Bumble’s outraged response. They also suggest that the Match lawsuit may have been a tactic to ramp up pressure on Bumble to do a deal.

ON YOUR RADAR: Stitch Fix CEO Katrina Lake has joined the board of beauty products company Glossier. Lake has become the first independent director for the startup.

Glossier is a company to have on your radar. With millions of page views a month and revenues growing 600% YoY, its CEO Emily Weiss has quietly turned Glossier into one of the most disruptive brands in beauty. Glossier raised $52 million in Series C funding in February in a round co-led by IVP and Index Ventures. Other investors include Forerunner Ventures, Thrive Capital, and 14W. In total, the startup has raised $86 million in venture funding. Read more.

MEGA-FUND UPDATE: Sequoia Capital has raised $6 billion toward its $8 billion global fund, according to a report in the Financial Times. As previously reported, most of the capital has been raised from new investors, and Sequoia is expected to turn to existing investors next.