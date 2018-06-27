This is the web version of Data Sheet, Fortune’s daily newsletter on the top tech news. To get it delivered daily to your in-box, sign up here.

“Digital inclusion” is one of the more troubling, broad, and amorphous problems of our time. The digital haves are getting richer, more efficient, and more creative while the digital have nots are being left behind.

It is one of the issues Fortune addressed in a CEO-level working group Tuesday at the annual meeting of the CEO Initiative, an event in San Francisco that explores how businesses can improve the world while pursuing profits.

There are parts of the world that don’t have the Internet, and some where smartphones remain scarce. But even where these digital tools are ubiquitous a gap remains. Technical acumen is uneven. Job requirements often ask for credentials that shut out those with the skills, but not the pedigree, to win the jobs. Artificial intelligence, the culmination of decades of computational advancement, scares the heck out of tomorrow’s workforce.

What to do?

The working group I moderated had three broad suggestions:

Change the narrative. I was skeptical when Tiger Tyagarajan, CEO of consulting firm Genpact, proposed this. But the more he talked the more I realized he was right. Yes, AI is frightening. But it also opens new opportunities that will make life easier for many. One significant example: Remote healthcare powered by AI will bring medical care to multitudes who simply don’t have it—and never have. Change how technology is adopted. Great technology typically has been invented for and marketed to rich people. Academic Vivek Wadhwa is engaged in financing medical products for the “bottom of the pyramid,” a lucrative market if properly approached. Change requirements. Non-profit head Byron Auguste of Opportunity@Work has documented the number of jobs that require technical or advanced degrees that can be done by non-academic credentialed people—if only they get the opportunity.

None of these ideas will change the world or eliminate digital exclusion by themselves. Together, they’re examples of actions companies can take to share the technology wealth—and make money in the process.