E3 Had a Massive Viewing on Twitch This Year

E3 brings in thousands of gaming professionals and fans alike each year. But even more people are watching from afar.

This year, the E3 conference saw record-breaking viewership on streaming platform Twitch, the company says.

The massive video game conference saw more than 2.9 million concurrent viewers on Twitch on June 10, breaking Twitch’s previous record of 2.5 million concurrent viewers. There were 97.6 million views in total this year, up more than 71%. Not only were more people watching, those who tuned in were watching more of E3 than ever. The amount of total minutes watched doubled compared to last year’s E3, and viewers watched an average of nearly 76 minutes in total of E3 content.

In line with growing viewership, the number of people contributing to the chat section and the number of messages sent on on E3 streams doubled over last year as well.

Other broadcasters also helped push E3 content to the forefront of Twitch. There were five times as many co-streams of E3 content compared to last year, which Twitch notes helped personalize and localize the conference. More than half of Twitch’s E3 views came from those co-streams, which allowed for the conference to be broadcasted in 19 languages. According to Twitch, the number of total minutes watched in other countries doubled, and even tripled in some cases, with the biggest increase coming from France.