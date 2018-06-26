Google Maps just launched its new personalized recommendations feature, allowing you to find nearby restaurants and venues you might like based on other spots you visit.

Most of the Google Maps app remains the same, but it now includes a redesigned “Explore” tab. This app section shows upcoming events and restaurants in your area. There you can also find a “For You” section with those new personalized recommendations. You can also choose to follow certain spots you find there as well to get updates and information.

Android users get an added bonus when using the Explore tab. Spots will also feature categories like “good for kids,” “cheap,” and “indoor or outdoor.” There are also more photos and descriptions and a list of top events in the area.

For the customized recommendations to work, you must turn your location history on, allowing Google Maps to provide a “Your Match” rating as it sees what places you frequent and by what your food and drink preferences are. You can put in what you like (and what you don’t like) in Settings.