Why Fox News's Laura Ingraham Is Facing an Advertiser Boycott—Again

Fox News host Laura Ingraham is no match for David Hogg.

Hogg, the Parkland shooting survivor, has gone after Ingraham once again. He first led an advertising boycott against the host when she ridiculed him for getting rejected from several of the colleges to which he had applied back in April. A dozen companies complied, dropping their spots from Ingraham’s show.

This week, Hogg called on Ingraham’s advertisers to boycott her show once again in a series of tweets.

The new call for a boycott followed comments Ingraham made on her show on Monday about the separation of migrant children from their parents. Making light of the situation, Ingraham called the detention centers “essentially like summer camps,” and later compared them to “boarding schools.”

Hogg suggested on Twitter that if some companies pulled their advertising from Ingraham’s show, maybe the host would “have to become a camp counselor and learn how wrong she is.”

According to Politico, at least one company heard his calls. IAC, the media and internet company, and Ingraham’s second biggest advertiser, has cut ads for its companies HomeAdvisor and Angie’s List on her show. Match.com, another IAC company, had already stopped airing ads on The Ingraham Angle following Hogg’s first boycott campaign.

Fox News, for its part, appears to continue to stand behind its host. A Fox News spokesperson told Politico that Ingraham’s “very personal, on-the-ground commitment to the plight of impoverished and abandoned children—specifically in Guatemala—speaks for itself.” (Ingraham adopted a child from Guatemala.)

“So, too, does her strong belief in a common-sense, legal immigration system, which will continue to be a focus of her show. Fox News will never tolerate or give in to attempts to silence diverse viewpoints by agenda-driven intimidation efforts,” the spokesperson concluded.