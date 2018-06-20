Apple Has Green-Lit Immigration Anthology Series 'Little America'

In a timely move, Apple has bought the rights to a video series about immigration.

The iPhone-maker has ordered eight episodes of Little America, an anthology series based on true stories about the immigrant experience in the U.S., according to The Hollywood Reporter. The series comes from the Epic Magazine feature Little America and will dig deep into the emotions that affect immigrants throughout their lives.

Apple’s order comes as immigration and the country’s treatment of immigrants has come into a harsh spotlight. At the U.S.-Mexico border, thousands of children are being separated from their families. People on both sides of the political spectrum are calling it wrong, but others, including President Donald Trump, steadfastly believe that protecting the country’s borders against illegal immigration is critical. Meanwhile, children of all ages are being held in detention centers.

It’s unknown whether Little America will discuss the recent controversy and its affect on immigrants. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the show was created by The Big Sick writers Emily V. Gordon and Kumail Nanjiani. They will also co-write the series with writer-producer Lee Eisenberg.

For its part, Apple has remained tight-lipped about any of the series it has green-lit and how the shows will be distributed. However, Little America is now the 13th Apple series order and its 12th scripted series. The Hollywood Reporter didn’t say when the show would premiere.