Kim Kardashian Makes Typos Too. So She's Asking Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey for an 'Edit' Button

Kim Kardashian feels your pain.

About not being able to edit your tweets, that is.

The reality TV star reportedly spoke directly to Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey about the issue at her husband Kanye West’s 41st birthday party last weekend.

Fittingly, she told her 60+ million followers about the conversation on Twitter, writing, “I had a very good convo with @jack this weekend at Kanye’s bday and I think he really heard me out on the edit button.”

I had a very good convo with @jack this weekend at Kanye’s bday and I think he really heard me out on the edit button. — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) June 13, 2018

Dorsey quickly replied to her on Twitter, joking, “Now I see why I was invited!”

Kardashian first tried to get the social media giant to add an edit function back in 2015. She explained in a tweet that the edit function would allow users to avoid needing to delete and repost a tweet when something in the original is misspelled.

I just emailed Twitter to see if they can add an edit feature so that when u misspell something u don't have to delete & repost Let's see… — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) July 25, 2015

At the time, Dorsey called it a “great idea,” but Twitter has yet to roll out a feature allowing users to do so.

With Kardashian fresh off a successful bid to get nonviolent offender Alice Marie Johnson’s sentence commuted by President Trump, perhaps she will convince Dorsey this time around.