Term Sheet -- Tuesday, June 12

ARE YOU KIDDING: For the love of God. The dust from the Theranos saga hasn’t even settled yet, but it appears that founder Elizabeth Holmes is moving on. Holmes is reportedly meeting with investors about raising money for a new startup (!), according to a Vanity Fair interview with John Carreyrou. Question: Who is taking meetings with a founder who 1) was charged with an “elaborate, years-long fraud,” 2) lost $700 million in venture funding, and 3) cannot be a director or officer of a publicly traded company for 10 years?

If you are one of these investors or if you have more information about this, please send info my way. Here is Term Sheet’s anonymous tip box.

NEW MONEY: G2VP, a venture firm that spun out of Kleiner Perkins Caufield & Byers’ green tech-focused investment arm, has raised $350 million for its first fund, including a financial commitment from investor John Doerr.

It plans to invest in companies that are using digital technologies to modernize traditional industries, specifically in the agriculture, energy, logistics, manufacturing, and transportation sectors. Read more.

BUILDING A (VIRTUAL) WALL: We ran a Q&A with Founders Fund partner Trae Stephens last week, in which he detailed his passion for defense tech. In a new Wired feature, we learn why.

Last year, Stephens and Palmer Luckey (the founder of Oculus) quietly co-founded a secretive defense tech startup called Anduril Industries. The company is pitching its technology to the Department of Homeland Security as a complement to — or alternative for — President Trump’s promised physical wall along the border with Mexico. It can detect and identify motion within about a 2-mile radius.

The company calls its border surveillance system “Lattice” and it has helped customs agents catch 55 unauthorized border crossers during a 10-week test period. “If Luckey has his way, the border wall of the future will be Anduril’s,” Wired reports.

In total, Anduril has raised approximately raised $58.5 million in venture funding from investors including Founders Fund, 8VC, General Catalyst, XYZ Ventures, Spark Capital, Rise of the Rest, and SV Angel. Defense tech is an area to keep on your radar.

BOZOMA OUT: Uber executive Bozoma Saint John is leaving the embattled tech giant to become the chief marketing officer at Endeavor, the holding company for talent agencies WME and IMG. She was at Uber for one year. At Endeavor, she will be responsible for connecting talent with brands.

Her departure is not all that shocking as she was hired under the leadership of former CEO Travis Kalanick and Recode reports that she “chafed under the new leadership of COO Barney Harford, who was previously CEO of Orbitz.”

“I want to thank Boz for her contributions over the last year,” Khosrowshahi said in a statement sent to Fortune. “Boz joined Uber at a time when the company was hurting—but her energy, optimism and creativity have been a key part of our ongoing turnaround. Endeavor is lucky to have her, and I’m excited to watch her work in her new role.” Read more.